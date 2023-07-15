US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 1,759.1% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,000. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. F M Investments LLC owned about 43.59% of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

OBIL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,706. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

