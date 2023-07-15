USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002572 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $87.01 million and $1.19 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,319.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.81 or 0.00830518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00121588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00032053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

