Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,004 shares during the period. Vale makes up 1.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.06% of Vale worth $40,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vale by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas cut Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.52.

Vale Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

