Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $238.00

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $238.00 and last traded at $237.88, with a volume of 75381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $236.00.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Recommended Stories
