Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 225.9% in June

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, an increase of 225.9% from the June 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
VTC stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $79.78.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
