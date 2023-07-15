Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 225.9% in June

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, an increase of 225.9% from the June 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

VTC stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $79.78.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 16,793.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,727,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,313,000 after buying an additional 3,705,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $46,540,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 150.1% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 278,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 167,187 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 722.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 151,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1,150.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 79,130 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.