Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$80.69 and last traded at C$80.68. Approximately 5,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.98.
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.01.
