Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Trading Up 0.7%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$80.52 and last traded at C$80.45. Approximately 51,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 52,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.93.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.04.

