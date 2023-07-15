Venus Price Tops $4.73 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Venus has a market capitalization of $72.99 million and $3.10 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for about $4.73 or 0.00015682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venus

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,422,186 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

