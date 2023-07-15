Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -89.42, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.68 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $2,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,881.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,881.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $14,608,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,509,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,861,260.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,787,546 shares of company stock worth $33,776,477 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 100.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

