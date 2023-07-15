VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the June 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.06. 23,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a market cap of $387.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.1431 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

