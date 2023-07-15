Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 211.6% in June

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 211.6% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 928,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 841,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Virco Mfg. Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.
About Virco Mfg.
Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
