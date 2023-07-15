Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 211.6% in June

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 211.6% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 928,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 841,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.