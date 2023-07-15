Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.78

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 410553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,234,000 after buying an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,319,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,794,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,773,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,471,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,049,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,358,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

