VRES Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,931.65 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. VRES has a total market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020892 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,293.52 or 1.00039845 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars.

