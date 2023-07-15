Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA opened at $29.20 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

