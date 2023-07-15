Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $863,983.90

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.85 million and $863,983.90 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,807,514 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

