Waves (WAVES) Reaches Market Cap of $220.99 Million

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Waves has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00006516 BTC on exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $220.99 million and approximately $67.88 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 111,959,308 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, created by entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov in 2016. It provides backend support for Web 3.0 services and is designed to raise security, reliability, and speed of IT systems. Its purpose-designed tools make it easy and accessible to develop and run dApps, leveraging the properties of blockchain systems for security, auditability, verifiability, and trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves has released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has developed into a constantly-growing platform with a broad infrastructure.”

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

