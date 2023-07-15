Wells Fargo & Company Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $260.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.96.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $234.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.43. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

