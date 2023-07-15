Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Shares Up 1.1%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 9,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 31,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Westaim Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $388.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 1,084.63% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

