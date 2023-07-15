Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 542.9% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.51. 21,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,492. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 279,320 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 60.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 440,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 165,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 135,235 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 371,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 84,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

