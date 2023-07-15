Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,712. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.