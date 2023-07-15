Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

WES opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.20%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after buying an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,141,000 after buying an additional 434,250 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,445,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,238,000 after buying an additional 1,309,095 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.