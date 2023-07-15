Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 603.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

NYSE:WHG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. 8,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 278,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

