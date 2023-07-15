WeWork (NYSE:WE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 24,501,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 14,009,648 shares.The stock last traded at $0.30 and had previously closed at $0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WE. BTIG Research lowered their price target on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho downgraded WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in WeWork by 68.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in WeWork in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.