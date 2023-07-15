WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
