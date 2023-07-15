Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
WHLM stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.70.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
