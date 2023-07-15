Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

WHLM stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.