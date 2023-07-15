WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Shares Up 0.8%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93. 1,730 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYIN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

