WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.75 and last traded at $54.69. 43,865 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 40,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

