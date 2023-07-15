Wolfe Research Lowers Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.31.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $203.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.86. Eaton has a 12-month low of $125.51 and a 12-month high of $205.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eaton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

