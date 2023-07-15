Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.25.

Woodward Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WWD opened at $119.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $121.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.13.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

