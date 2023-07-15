Wrapped BNB Price Tops $251.88 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $577.73 million and $69.98 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $251.88 or 0.00830189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,293,668 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars.

