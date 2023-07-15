Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $49,002.76

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and $49,002.76 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,090,171,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

