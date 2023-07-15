Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Raised by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $3,864,000. Baker Chad R raised its position in Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 93,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Xylem by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Xylem by 224.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Xylem by 34.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $109.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

