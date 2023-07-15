XYO Price Up 2.3% This Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $47.57 million and approximately $313,814.03 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00374278 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $594,463.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

