Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 116.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.