Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.
