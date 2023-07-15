Zilliqa Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $353.11 million and approximately $69.91 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,778,636,940 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars.

