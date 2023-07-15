Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Grows Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises about 3.7% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Arch Capital Group worth $27,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $76,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $77.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

