Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $12.83 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.7% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $888.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $792.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $670.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

