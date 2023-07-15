Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 215,737 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $723,486,000 after acquiring an additional 198,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Halliburton by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $488,254,000 after buying an additional 2,448,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $457,245,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.68.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

