Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $12.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 3,350,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,202,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,437,473 shares in the company, valued at $109,112,280.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,489,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 628.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 101,010 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYME opened at $7.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Zymeworks has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $35.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 38.69%. Analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

