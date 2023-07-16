102,142 Shares in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 102,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II stock remained flat at $10.45 on Friday. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.