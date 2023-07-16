10,996 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Cummins by 8,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 23,155.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cummins by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,188,000 after acquiring an additional 454,044 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,665,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 443,851 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Cummins Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $252.17. 529,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,736. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $195.30 and a one year high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.12 and a 200 day moving average of $236.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0168 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

