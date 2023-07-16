172,059 Shares in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 172,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 2.10% of Perception Capital Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCCT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Perception Capital Corp. II alerts:

Perception Capital Corp. II Price Performance

Perception Capital Corp. II stock remained flat at $11.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 131. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

About Perception Capital Corp. II

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-enabled sector. Perception Capital Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.