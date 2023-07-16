19,085 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 127.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 152,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 849,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 96,099 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

