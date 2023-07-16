2,138 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 133,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $37,140,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $294.94 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.94. The company has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.