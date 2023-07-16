2,425 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Plexus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 14,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Plexus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Plexus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Plexus by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Plexus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

PLXS stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.45.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

