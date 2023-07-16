4,000 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,843,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,159 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $232.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $201.65 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

