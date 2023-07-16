43,855 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.22. 2,641,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

