8,251 Shares in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Acquired by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 143,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Lindsay by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Lindsay Stock Up 0.7 %

Lindsay stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.34 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.