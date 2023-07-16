9,300 Shares in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Criteo by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after buying an additional 101,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Criteo by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Criteo by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $152,621.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,149.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $152,621.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 18,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $577,076.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,065.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,782 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $34.01 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.