AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.57-$10.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.85 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.07. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.00.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

